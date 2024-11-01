3 Minute Thesis
3 Minute Thesis Competition
The 3 Minute Thesis competition celebrates graduate student scholarship, cultivates students’ academic, presentation, and research communication skills and supports students’ capacity to effectively explain their research in three minutes, in a language appropriate to a lay audience.
Join us for the final 3MT competition on April 17, 2025 in the Hauck Auditorium at Traitel from 4-6pm. The competition will be emceed by President Jon Levin. Reception and award ceremony to follow.
Why Compete?
- Connect with scholars across disciplines: the final competitors will be chosen from across the schools.
- Professional development: students will receive personalized support for communicating their scholarship.
- Show off your scholarship: in addition to the in-person audience students will receive a professionally-cut video of their talk for personal use.
Who is Eligible?
- Current Stanford graduate students who have successfully advanced to candidacy by the start of the fall quarter. Students can check My Academic Path (MAP) for candidacy qualification.
- Presentations must be based on original dissertation research, showcase new knowledge, and provide research results.
Prize Money
- Winner: $5,000
- 2nd place: $3,000
- 3rd place: $1,000
- People’s Choice: $500
(Winnings may be taxable)
Submission Process / Dates
- Application opens on December 2.
- To enter the competition, graduate students must submit a three-minute (maximum) video file of their presentation. Please note: Submissions will not be judged on the video recording quality or editing capabilities.
- Video submissions are due January 19.
- 10 finalists will be selected by February 17.
- Finalists must be available to present in the final competition on April 17, 2025, from 4-6pm.
Learn More
- Attend an Informational Workshop on January 16 at 12 PM by registering here
- Watch 3MT presentations from around the world
- Watch this video of Rachel Stumpf, Academic Coach at CTL, sharing experience as a participant in 3MT during her time at UC Irvine
- Read this article from the Stanford Report: Stanford launches 3 Minute Thesis competition
Questions?
For more information, contact us at 3minutethesis@stanford.edu.
Upcoming 3MT Info Sessions
- Register here for an in-person Informational Workshop - January 16, 2025 from 12-1PM
- RSVP here for a beginner-friendly fun and interactive acting and improv workshop and 3MT info sessions to hone your presentation skills! December 5, 5:30-6:30PM